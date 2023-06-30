Good morning.

We are 57 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 57 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Leyton Nelson. The 6’6”, 308-pound redshirt freshman from Orlando appeared in the Kentucky game for his college debut, but otherwise didn’t play in his first season on campus.

And hey! Speaking of the Kentucky game, it turns out that the SEC Network is actually doing team takeovers this summer. Vanderbilt’s is on July 14, and you can see the schedule on the SEC Network TV guide for that day:

Vanderbilt’s SEC Network takeover schedule pic.twitter.com/nuqyvR7dTq — Anchor of Gold dot com (@anchorofgold) June 30, 2023

If there’s any confusion, the 4 AM game against Ole Miss is baseball (and as Aria Gerson pointed out, it’s super hilarious that they list the team’s rankings at the time of the game, because LOL Ole Miss was #3 in the country at one point), the 9:30 AM game against Kentucky is the football game, women’s basketball (against Texas A&M) and men’s basketball (against Tennessee), soccer against South Carolina, football against Florida, and the nightcap is the SEC championship in baseball. Oh yeah, and we’re showing the bowling national championship because Hail Pinman.

Carter Holton earned a spot on Team USA for a five-game series against Chinese Taipei (or, in layman’s terms, Taiwan) and Japan. And Ven-Allen Lubin and the USA Under-19 team play Japan today at 10:30 AM CT on YouTube in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Vanderbilt soccer will play its September 10 match against Middle Tennessee at GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC.

College Football News (one of those sites that used to be a must-read and now... is, uh, not) did release a season preview for Vanderbilt yesterday.

