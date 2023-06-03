Open Thread: NCAA Regionals, Day 2

Well, Vanderbilt won last night — so that means we’ll have an entire day to wait until the 8 PM first pitch tonight.

In the meantime, here’s the rest of today’s action in the regionals. The early games are the elimination games, and those include three regional hosts (Auburn, Oklahoma State, and Coastal Carolina.) Of relevance to Vanderbilt: the Stillwater Regional is the super regional matchup, and one of the top two seeds will be out of it today.

The late games are the winner’s bracket games. Win tonight, and you just need to win one more to advance. The loser will play the winner of the first game on Sunday and then will have to win twice more. You know, I told you this was fun.

All times Central.

11:00 AM

Charlottesville Regional: Army vs. Oklahoma (ESPN)

Conway Regional: Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington (ESPN2)

Terre Haute Regional: Wright State vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

Gainesville Regional: UConn vs. Florida A&M (ESPN+)

Lexington Regional: West Virginia vs. Ball State (ESPN+)

Clemson Regional: Lipscomb vs. Charlotte (ESPN+)

Coral Gables Regional: Maine vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

Winston-Salem Regional: George Mason vs. Northeastern (ESPN+)

Columbia Regional: Campbell vs. Central Connecticut (ESPN+)

2:00 PM

Auburn Regional: Southern Miss vs. Auburn (ESPN)

Stillwater Regional: Dallas Baptist vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

Nashville Regional: Eastern Illinois vs. Xavier (ESPN+)

Fayetteville Regional: Santa Clara vs. Arizona (ESPN+)

Baton Rouge Regional: Tulane vs. Sam Houston (ESPN+)

Tuscaloosa Regional: Nicholls vs. Boston College (ESPN+)

Stanford Regional: Fullerton vs. San Jose State (ESPN+)

5:00 PM

Clemson Regional: Tennessee vs. Clemson (ESPN2)

Coral Gables Regional: Texas vs. Miami (ESPNU)

Lexington Regional: Kentucky vs. Indiana (SEC Network)

Winston-Salem Regional: Maryland vs. Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Charlottesville Regional: East Carolina vs. Virginia (ESPN+)

Conway Regional: Duke vs. Rider (ESPN+)

Gainesville Regional: Florida vs. Texas Tech (ESPN+)

Columbia Regional: South Carolina vs. NC State (ESPN+)

Terre Haute Regional: Iowa vs. Indiana State (ESPN+)

8:00 PM