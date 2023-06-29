Good morning.

We are now 58 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 58 for the Commodores is linebacker Carson Casteel. The 6’2”, 222-pound redshirt sophomore from Florence, Alabama, is in his first year at Vanderbilt after transferring from Michigan State. I’m pretty sure he’s here as a walk-on, and also, how does somebody from Florence, Alabama wind up at Michigan State? (Ironically I think Vanderbilt may be the closest FBS school to Florence.)

The matchups for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge were announced yesterday — remember, ESPN had to scrap the ACC/Big Ten Challenge because the Big Ten signed a new television contract with basically everybody but ESPN — and Vanderbilt is playing... Boston College? A Big East school? Make it make sense. That game will be played at 8:15 PM CT on November 29. The women will play at NC State on the same night at 6:15 PM CT.

Also, the women’s basketball team found out their SEC opponents.

Football got another commit, this time from Earle (Arkansas) WR Joseph McVay:

That puts Vanderbilt’s recruiting class up to 32nd nationally with 17 commits.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 AM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round (ESPN+)

7:00 AM: European Tour: Betfred British Masters, First Round (Golf Channel)

11:30 AM: MLB: Padres at Pirates (MLB Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round (Golf Channel)

2:30 PM: MLB: Yankees at A’s or Rays at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Cardinals or Giants at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

6:45 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar v. Honduras (FS1)

9:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Rockies or Phillies at Cubs (MLB Network)

9:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti v. Mexico (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 3, Twins 0 ... Nationals 4, Mariners 1 ... Reds 11, Orioles 7 ... Pirates 7, Padres 1 ... Blue Jays 6, Giants 1 ... Marlins 6, Red Sox 2 ... Brewers 5, Mets 2 ... Astros 10, Cardinals 7 ... Rangers 10, Tigers 2 ... Phillies 8, Cubs 5 ... Guardians 14, Royals 1 ... Rockies 9, Dodgers 8 ... White Sox 11, Angels 5 ... Yankees 11, A’s 0 ... Rays 3, Diamondbacks 2.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica 4-1 Trinidad and Tobago ... Saint Kitts and Nevis 0-6 United States.