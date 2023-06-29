 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, June 29, 2023: 58 Days to Kickoff

The ACC/SEC Challenge gets announced and... Boston College? Really?

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Nevada v Vanderbilt Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 58 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 58 for the Commodores is linebacker Carson Casteel. The 6’2”, 222-pound redshirt sophomore from Florence, Alabama, is in his first year at Vanderbilt after transferring from Michigan State. I’m pretty sure he’s here as a walk-on, and also, how does somebody from Florence, Alabama wind up at Michigan State? (Ironically I think Vanderbilt may be the closest FBS school to Florence.)

The matchups for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge were announced yesterday — remember, ESPN had to scrap the ACC/Big Ten Challenge because the Big Ten signed a new television contract with basically everybody but ESPN — and Vanderbilt is playing... Boston College? A Big East school? Make it make sense. That game will be played at 8:15 PM CT on November 29. The women will play at NC State on the same night at 6:15 PM CT.

Also, the women’s basketball team found out their SEC opponents.

Football got another commit, this time from Earle (Arkansas) WR Joseph McVay:

That puts Vanderbilt’s recruiting class up to 32nd nationally with 17 commits.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 6:00 AM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round (ESPN+)
  • 7:00 AM: European Tour: Betfred British Masters, First Round (Golf Channel)
  • 11:30 AM: MLB: Padres at Pirates (MLB Network)
  • 2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round (Golf Channel)
  • 2:30 PM: MLB: Yankees at A’s or Rays at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)
  • 6:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Cardinals or Giants at Blue Jays (MLB Network)
  • 6:45 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar v. Honduras (FS1)
  • 9:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Rockies or Phillies at Cubs (MLB Network)
  • 9:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti v. Mexico (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 3, Twins 0 ... Nationals 4, Mariners 1 ... Reds 11, Orioles 7 ... Pirates 7, Padres 1 ... Blue Jays 6, Giants 1 ... Marlins 6, Red Sox 2 ... Brewers 5, Mets 2 ... Astros 10, Cardinals 7 ... Rangers 10, Tigers 2 ... Phillies 8, Cubs 5 ... Guardians 14, Royals 1 ... Rockies 9, Dodgers 8 ... White Sox 11, Angels 5 ... Yankees 11, A’s 0 ... Rays 3, Diamondbacks 2.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica 4-1 Trinidad and Tobago ... Saint Kitts and Nevis 0-6 United States.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...