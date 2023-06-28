Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 59 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 59 for the Commodores is freshman anchor Ty Bartholomew. Bartholomew is listed at 6’1” and 198 pounds and went to Montgomery Bell Academy and... that’s all I know about him. I assume he’s a walk-on.

(And, if you can’t tell from the fact that today’s Vanderbilt player is a freshman walk-on, they updated the roster yesterday. A few freshmen won’t make it into this year’s countdown, unfortunately.)

Oh yeah, and the football team got another commit — this one from Alvin Williamson Jr., a defensive back out of Cibolo (Texas) Steele:

That’s now sixteen commits in the 2024 class, which is ranked 33rd nationally in the 247 Sports composite.

In the FIBA U-19 World Cup, Ven-Allen Lubin and the United States play China at 8:00 AM CT. That game’s again on YouTube.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: MLB: Twins at Braves (MLB Network)

3:10 PM: MLB: Nationals at Mariners (ESPN+)

6:30 PM: MLB: Astros at Cardinals or Brewers at Mets (MLB Network)

6:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica v. Trinidad and Tobago (FS1)

8:38 PM: MLB: White Sox at Angels (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Kitts and Nevis v. United States (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Reds 3, Orioles 1 ... Pirates 9, Padres 4 ... Giants 3, Blue Jays 0 ... Marlins 10, Red Sox 1 ... Mets 7, Brewers 2 ... Braves 6, Twins 2 ... Cardinals 4, Astros 2 ... Rangers 8, Tigers 3 ... Phillies 5, Cubs 1 ... Guardians 2, Royals 1 ... Dodgers 5, Rockies 0 ... Angels 4, White Sox 2 ... A’s 2, Yankees 1 ... Diamondbacks 8, Rays 4 ... Nationals 7, Mariners 4.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada 2-2 Guadeloupe ... Guatemala 1-0 Cuba.