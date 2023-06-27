Good morning.

We are now 60 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 60 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Duncan McDonald. The 6’4”, 300-pound redshirt freshman from Newbury, Massachusetts, did not play last season after walking on the team.

Two more commitments for the football team: Buford (Georgia) defensive lineman Martreece Dillard and Monroe (Louisiana) Ouachita Christian athlete Tate Hamby.

Vanderbilt now has 15 commits in the 2024 class, which is currently ranked 34th in the 247 Sports composite.

The SEC announced Vanderbilt basketball’s conference opponents for next season. Along with the usual trio of double opponents, Vanderbilt will also play Auburn and LSU twice, the latter meaning that Jordan Wright will make a return to Memorial Gym next season. Myles Stute will not, however, as the only game against South Carolina is on the road. In addition to South Carolina, Vanderbilt will also play road games at Arkansas (lol of course) and both Mississippi schools; while Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Texas A&M will come to Memorial. I’m not sure why those last two are considered SEC games but that’s what Greg Sankey says (and if you don’t think this is going up to 10 when Texas and Oklahoma join the league, well...)

Team USA (featuring Vanderbilt’s Ven-Allen Lubin) plays Lebanon today at 8:00 AM CT on YouTube in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada v. Martinique (FS1)

6:20 PM: MLB: Twins at Braves (TBS)

7:45 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala v. Cuba (FS1)

8:30 PM: MLB: Yankees at A’s or White Sox at Angels (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: LSU 18, Florida 4.

MLB: Orioles 10, Reds 3 ... Brewers 2, Mets 1 ... Braves 4, Twins 1 ... Tigers 7, Rangers 2 ... Angels 2, White Sox 1 ... Mariners 8, Nationals 4.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador 1-2 Martinique ... Costa Rica 1-2 Panama.