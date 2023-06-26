CWS Finals Game Three Game Thread

Florida vs. LSU @ 6pm CT on ESPN/ESPN+

The Transfer Tigers of LSU won a close one in extras in Game One. Game Two... was not close. Though the Tigers scored first, and then held a 3-1 lead after two, the Jorts’ offense exploded with a 6 run third, and just boat-raced the Gumbo Bengals from there on out. We’ve quite literally never seen a team drop two dozen runs on their CWS Finals opponent, but that’s precisely what those Jorts-clad Meth-Gators did yesterday afternoon, winning 24-4.

Though stars Wyatt Langford (5-6, 6 RBI) and Jacky Cags (3-6, 5 RBI) put up eye-poppnig numbers, the Jort that put this away early was 8 hole hitter Ty Evans, who wrapped a solo shot around the foul pole in the 2nd, and then went Grand Salami in the 3rd. It was a Gainesville bludgeoning in Omaha—so much so that ersatz Transfer Tiger Christian Little even got some innings (as I somehow predicted yesterday???), giving up 4 R and 4 H in 1 and 2⁄ 3 innings, which was, honestly, about par for the course for LSU pitchers not named Skenes, Floyd, or Cooper.

Another way of looking at it is even though the Jorts run ruled the Tigers twice over, today is a whole new ball game. Further, though it has yet to be announced, and the MLB scouts representing teams in the first few picks of this year’s draft are likely to hate it, Paul Skenes will 100% start on short rest today. In the other dugout, Jacky Cags has a fresh arm and will likely be the Jort on the mound today.

Will this be another extra inning squeaker, or will it be another Jorts-based Dong-splosion?

See you in the comments.