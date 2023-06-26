Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 61 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There is no 61 on the current roster. (Pictured above is Bruno Reagan.)

The basketball roster updated yesterday, and Vanderbilt apparently picked up Texas A&M transfer Jordan Williams as an invited walk-on (I’m just assuming because we didn’t have any scholarships left and he was a walk-on at Texas A&M.) Jersey numbers for the new players: Ven-Allen Lubin will wear 2, Isaiah West will wear 4, Jordan Williams 10, Evan Taylor 12, Malik Presley 13, invited walk-on Coleson Messer 15, Tasos Kamateros 21, Jason Rivera-Torres 23, JaQualon Roberts 24, Carter Lang 35.

I don’t really have anything else. The College World Series final will go to game 3 after Florida beat LSU 24-4 yesterday. Yeah, you’re reading that score right. Christian Little was involved.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador v. Martinique (FS1)

6:00 PM: MLB: Twins at Braves or Brewers at Mets (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: College World Series: LSU vs. Florida (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica v. Panama (FS1)

9:30 PM: MLB: White Sox at Angels or Nationals at Mariners (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Florida 24, LSU 4.

MLB: Cardinals 7, Cubs 5 ... Twins 6, Tigers 3 ... Phillies 7, Mets 6 ... Orioles 3, Mariners 2 ... Yankees 5, Rangers 3 ... Blue Jays 12, A’s 1 ... Braves 7, Reds 6 ... Rays 3, Royals 1 ... Brewers 5, Guardians 4 ... Marlins 2, Pirates 0 ... White Sox 4, Red Sox 1 ... Rockies 4, Angels 3 ... Diamondbacks 5, Giants 2 ... Nationals 8, Padres 3 ... Astros 6, Dodgers 5.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis ... Haiti 2-1 Qatar ... Mexico 4-0 Honduras.