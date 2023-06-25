Florida vs. LSU @ 2pm CT on ESPN/ESPN+

Future beer league softball team Hall of Famer Cade Beloso hit an 11th inning donger off Jorts’ Closer Neely to move the Transfer Tigers within one game of their 7th College World Series title.

Jacky Cags will be at first base, but will not be on the mound as the Jorts look to counterpunch. Instead, they’re going for Hurston Waldrep (who, let’s be honest, has been better than Cags in the postseason).

No word yet on who will be the Gumbo Bengals starter, so let’s all laugh and pretend it will be Christian Little.

Six-figure NIL to leave Vanderbilt and this is the most action he's gotten in a month. https://t.co/P6TbDk645M — Anchor of Gold dot com (@anchorofgold) June 22, 2023

See you in the comments. Ger former Ders.