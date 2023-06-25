 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CWS Finals Game Two Game Thread

I mean, what else were you planning to do today?

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Florida vs LSU
This is quite literally the only picture of Christian Little in an LSU uniform on both the USA Today and Getty Images databases. I mean...
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Florida vs. LSU @ 2pm CT on ESPN/ESPN+

Future beer league softball team Hall of Famer Cade Beloso hit an 11th inning donger off Jorts’ Closer Neely to move the Transfer Tigers within one game of their 7th College World Series title.

Jacky Cags will be at first base, but will not be on the mound as the Jorts look to counterpunch. Instead, they’re going for Hurston Waldrep (who, let’s be honest, has been better than Cags in the postseason).

No word yet on who will be the Gumbo Bengals starter, so let’s all laugh and pretend it will be Christian Little.

See you in the comments. Ger former Ders.

