We are now 62 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 62 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Julian Hernandez. The 6’4”, 315-pound redshirt senior from Davie, Florida, has been Vanderbilt’s starting center for most of the last two seasons, starting ten games last season and missing two due to injury.

I don’t really have much else today. Ven-Allen Lubin and Team USA plays Slovenia at 1 PM CT today in the FIBA U-19 World Cup, which you can stream on YouTube.

(I do want to point out, though, that it is incredible how much more interesting college baseball is when it’s played with the dimensions in use at Omaha and teams can’t just play gorilla ball.)

All times Central.

9:00 AM: MLB: Cubs vs. Cardinals in London (ESPN)

10:00 AM: LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round (Peacock)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:30 PM: MLB: Mets at Phillies or Brewers at Guardians (MLB Network)

1:00 PM: LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round (NBC)

2:00 PM: College World Series: Florida vs. LSU (ESPN/ESPN+)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Final Round (CBS)

2:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago v. Saint Kitts and Nevis (FS1)

3:30 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants or Nationals at Padres (MLB Network)

5:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti v. Qatar (FS1)

6:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Dodgers (ESPN)

7:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico v. Honduras (FS1)

NCAA Baseball: LSU 4, Florida 3.

MLB: Cubs 9, Cardinals 1 ... Giants 7, Diamondbacks 6 ... Mets 4, Phillies 2 ... Orioles 6, Mariners 4 ... Yankees 1, Rangers 0 ... Blue Jays 7, A’s 3 ... Braves 7, Reds 6 ... White Sox 5, Red Sox 4 ... Royals 9, Rays 4 ... Guardians 4, Brewers 2 ... Marlins 4, Pirates 3 ... Dodgers 8, Astros 7 ... Tigers 3, Twins 2 ... Nationals 2, Padres 0 ... Angels 25, Rockies 1.