We are now 64 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 64 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Delfin Xavier Castillo. The 6’5”, 355-pound junior from Kissimmee, Florida, missed six games last season due to injury, but started five of the games he played in at center and both guard spots and didn’t allow a sack in the process.

Baseball snagged a transfer yesterday, and it’s a good one: Air Force closer Sawyer Hawks, who struck out 70 batters and walked 27 in 50 2⁄ 3 innings last season. With Nick Maldonado likely gone to the draft, expect Hawks to play an important role in the bullpen next season.

Gordon Sargent was selected to the Walker Cup team, which will compete at St. Andrews in September.

Technically this is Saturday, but Vanderbilt basketball’s incoming transfer Ven-Allen Lubin will play for the United States team at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Hungary, and the first game is at 5:30 AM CT on Saturday morning — or, before tomorrow’s Anchor Drop goes up. Team USA plays Madagascar, and if you’re going to stream it on FIBA’s YouTube channel (you know you are, parlagi), well, this is your thread for that.

(But really, you weirdos are going to get up at 5 AM to watch Lebanon play Slovenia, aren’t you? Don’t lie.)

