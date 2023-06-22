Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 65 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 65 for the Commodores is kicker Jacob Lurie. The 5’9”, 170-pound redshirt junior from Blue Point, New York, did not play last season after transferring from Case Western Reserve.

Clark Lea is, officially, on a roll:

Thank you to all the coaches that recruited me during this process. I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my football and academic journey at Vanderbilt University!!! #GoCommodores #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/EXsV0W8Cjl — CJ Williams (@RealCJWilliams) June 21, 2023

First: Dorian Williams, a 6’2”, 190-pound wide receiver from Cincinnati, announced his commitment on Wednesday. Dorian Williams is ranked as the #109 wide receiver in the class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite.

Then, later in the day, CJ Williams, a 6’8”, 330-pound offensive tackle from Deerfield, Massachusetts, picked Vanderbilt over Boston College. The two new commitments bring Vanderbilt up to 13 commits and the #35 recruiting class in the country.

In baseball news, Parker Noland’s in the transfer portal, which doesn’t seem like a huge surprise.

And finally, we should have included this yesterday, but there is massive CUSA (formerly Southland Bowling League) news, where Stephen F. Austin assistant coach Steve Lemke, who’s also the husband of head coach Amber Lemke, well... take it away, Lufkin Daily News:

Stephen F. Austin State University assistant bowling coach Steve Lemke chose to resign rather than be fired this spring after the university discovered he had an affair with a student-athlete.

Okay, well, it gets better...

“I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen,” Steve Lemke said. “There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken.”

Aaaaaand the assistant bowling coach is quite literally George Costanza.

Meanwhile, in a sign of how well SB Nation is run these days, the website’s post about this used a photo of hated rival McKendree as the header.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Florida 3, TCU 2 ... LSU 5, Wake Forest 2.

MLB: Rays 7, Orioles 2 ... Blue Jays 6, Marlins 3 ... Reds 5, Rockies 3 ... Cubs 8, Pirates 3 ... Tigers 9, Royals 4 ... Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1 ... Astros 10, Mets 8 ... Nationals 3, Cardinals 0 ... Yankees 4, Mariners 2 ... Guardians 7, A’s 6 ... Twins 5, Red Sox 4 ... Rangers 6, White Sox 3 ... Dodgers 2, Angels 0 ... Giants 4, Padres 2.