We are now 66 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There is currently no 66 on the Vanderbilt roster (again, qualifier that freshmen mostly don’t have numbers yet.) Last year’s 66, offensive lineman Jacob Brammer, spent a year here after graduating from North Texas.

Today’s officially the first day of summer, and yesterday was the last day of Tennessee’s stay in Omaha, which you really do hate to see. It remains the case that Tennessee has not won a national title in anything since 2009.

Vanderbilt soccer released its 2023 schedule, which opens August 17 against UT-Chatt.

Football picked up a commitment from Jaren Sensabaugh, a cornerback who will play at Ensworth this season after playing at Knoxville Catholic and Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett the previous two years:

I believe he’s the son of former Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Gerald Sensabaugh. At the Tennessean, Aria looks at how this year’s transfer portal additions will impact the team.

