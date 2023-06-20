Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 67 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 67 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Kevo Wesley. The 6’4”, 310-pound redshirt junior from Chicago is back on the offensive line after switching to defense last season, where he recorded two quarterback hurries in eight games.

And, Vanderbilt added a new commitment to its 2024 class yesterday: offensive lineman Harrison Moore from Southlake Carroll in Texas.

Moore is the tenth commitment in Vanderbilt’s 2024 recruiting class, which is now ranked 42nd in the 247 Sports composite.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN/ESPN+)

1:45 PM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland v. Portugal (FS1)

1:45 PM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Estonia v. Belgium (Fox Soccer Plus)

3:30 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Guadeloupe v. Guyana (FS2)

5:40 PM: MLB: Braves at Phillies (TBS)

6:00 PM: College World Series: LSU vs. Tennessee (ESPN/ESPN+)

6:00 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Martinique v. Puerto Rico (FS2)

8:20 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis v. French Guiana (FS2)

9:07 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Angels (TBS)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Tennessee 6, Stanford 4 ... Wake Forest 3, LSU 2.

MLB: Cardinals 8, Nationals 6 ... Tigers 6, Royals 4 ... Marlins 11, Blue Jays 0 ... Cubs 8, Pirates 0 ... Reds 5, Rockies 4 ... Red Sox 9, Twins 3 ... Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1 ... Mets 11, Astros 1 ... Rangers 5, White Sox 2 ... Giants 7, Padres 4.