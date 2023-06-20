Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
We are now 67 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 67 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Kevo Wesley. The 6’4”, 310-pound redshirt junior from Chicago is back on the offensive line after switching to defense last season, where he recorded two quarterback hurries in eight games.
And, Vanderbilt added a new commitment to its 2024 class yesterday: offensive lineman Harrison Moore from Southlake Carroll in Texas.
Nashville is home. ALL IN‼️‼️ @VandyFootball #AnchorDown #GreaseGang @Coach_Lea @CoachBlaz @CoachAutenrieth @coachrdodge @SLC_Recruiting @5qpLinepride @apefitness_perf pic.twitter.com/dR5v6k3v7j— Harrison Moore (@harrisonmoore) June 19, 2023
Moore is the tenth commitment in Vanderbilt’s 2024 recruiting class, which is now ranked 42nd in the 247 Sports composite.
Sports on TV
All times Central.
- 1:00 PM: College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN/ESPN+)
- 1:45 PM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland v. Portugal (FS1)
- 1:45 PM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Estonia v. Belgium (Fox Soccer Plus)
- 3:30 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Guadeloupe v. Guyana (FS2)
- 5:40 PM: MLB: Braves at Phillies (TBS)
- 6:00 PM: College World Series: LSU vs. Tennessee (ESPN/ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Martinique v. Puerto Rico (FS2)
- 8:20 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis v. French Guiana (FS2)
- 9:07 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Angels (TBS)
Scoreboard
NCAA Baseball: Tennessee 6, Stanford 4 ... Wake Forest 3, LSU 2.
MLB: Cardinals 8, Nationals 6 ... Tigers 6, Royals 4 ... Marlins 11, Blue Jays 0 ... Cubs 8, Pirates 0 ... Reds 5, Rockies 4 ... Red Sox 9, Twins 3 ... Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1 ... Mets 11, Astros 1 ... Rangers 5, White Sox 2 ... Giants 7, Padres 4.
Loading comments...