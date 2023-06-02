Good morning.

We are now 85 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Last year’s 85 was Joel DeCoursey, who moved on after four seasons and getting his Vanderbilt degree. No 85 is listed on the current roster, something that will probably change when the freshmen are assigned jersey numbers.

And, the freshmen are now on campus.

And who else is back on campus? Tyrin Lawrence.

All right, so on to the real action: Vanderbilt baseball opens the Nashville Regional tonight at Hawkins Field, playing a 7 PM CT game against Eastern Illinois. That’s the second game of the day; the first, between Oregon and Xavier, will start at noon CT on ESPN+. Vanderbilt’s game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Anyway, today’s going to be fun, as the regional weekend always is. We’ll have an open thread for the non-Vanderbilt games coming later, followed by the game thread tonight.

Sports on TV (non-college baseball edition)

All times Central.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament, Second Round (Golf Channel)

4:10 PM: MLB: Brewers at Reds (Apple TV+)

7:05 PM: MLB: Mariners at Rangers (ESPN+)

7:10 PM: MLB: Guardians at Twins (Apple TV+)

9:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Dodgers or Orioles at Giants (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1 ... Mets 4, Phillies 2 ... Padres 10, Marlins 1 ... Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4 ... Red Sox 8, Reds 2 ... Twins 7, Guardians 6 ... Astros 5, Angels 2.

NBA: Nuggets 104, Heat 93 (Nuggets lead, 1-0.)