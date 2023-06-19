Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
We are now 68 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There is no 68 on the current roster; the last player to wear 68 was offensive lineman Jason Brooks, who transferred to Oklahoma State after the 2021 season.
Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent took home the silver medal as the low amateur at the 2023 U.S. Open, in spite of his final putt on the 18th hole literally bouncing out of the hole:
Brutal.pic.twitter.com/BmGN5mpaUA— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2023
Sargent shot a 1-under 69 in the final round and finished tied for 39th at 4-over par.
Aria Gerson writes about the impact that the portal additions will have on this year’s basketball team.
Sports on TV
All times Central.
- 11:00 AM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Armenia v. Latvia (FS2)
- 11:00 AM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Finland v. San Marino (Fox Soccer Plus)
- 1:00 PM: College World Series: Tennessee vs. Stanford (ESPN/ESPN+)
- 1:45 PM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: France v. Greece (FS1)
- 1:45 PM: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Turkey v. Wales (Fox Soccer Plus)
- 5:40 PM: MLB: Royals at Tigers (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: College World Series: LSU vs. Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN+)
- 7:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Astros or Diamondbacks at Brewers (MLB Network)
Scoreboard
NCAA Baseball: TCU 4, Virginia 3 ... Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4.
MLB: Orioles 6, Cubs 3 ... Braves 14, Rockies 6 ... Marlins 4, Nationals 2 ... Red Sox 6, Yankees 2 (Game 1) ... Cardinals 8, Mets 7 ... Angels 5, Royals 2 ... Reds 9, Astros 7 ... Tigers 6, Twins 4 ... Brewers 5, Pirates 2 ... Rangers 11, Blue Jays 7 ... Phillies 3, A’s 2 ... Mariners 5, White Sox 1 ... Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 3 ... Giants 7, Dodgers 3 ... Padres 5, Rays 4 ... Red Sox 4, Yankees 1 (Game 2.)
