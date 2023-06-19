Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 68 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There is no 68 on the current roster; the last player to wear 68 was offensive lineman Jason Brooks, who transferred to Oklahoma State after the 2021 season.

Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent took home the silver medal as the low amateur at the 2023 U.S. Open, in spite of his final putt on the 18th hole literally bouncing out of the hole:

Sargent shot a 1-under 69 in the final round and finished tied for 39th at 4-over par.

Aria Gerson writes about the impact that the portal additions will have on this year’s basketball team.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: TCU 4, Virginia 3 ... Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4.

MLB: Orioles 6, Cubs 3 ... Braves 14, Rockies 6 ... Marlins 4, Nationals 2 ... Red Sox 6, Yankees 2 (Game 1) ... Cardinals 8, Mets 7 ... Angels 5, Royals 2 ... Reds 9, Astros 7 ... Tigers 6, Twins 4 ... Brewers 5, Pirates 2 ... Rangers 11, Blue Jays 7 ... Phillies 3, A’s 2 ... Mariners 5, White Sox 1 ... Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 3 ... Giants 7, Dodgers 3 ... Padres 5, Rays 4 ... Red Sox 4, Yankees 1 (Game 2.)