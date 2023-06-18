Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 69 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii (nice.) There is no 69 on the Commodores’ roster right now (not nice.) Remember, the freshmen haven’t gotten jersey numbers yet, at least not on the official roster.

Well, Gordon Sargent shot a 5-over 75 yesterday at the U.S. Open. Today he’ll tee off at 11:40 AM CT in a pairing with Yuto Katsuragawa. No, I have no idea who that is, either. But, a different Vanderbilt golfer, Jackson Van Paris, won the Sunnehanna Amateur.

In non-Vanderbilt news, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins got stopped by Pittsburgh police, told them he thought he was in Columbus, blew a .21, and is now no longer West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

8:00 AM: UEFA Nations League: Netherlands v. Italy (Fubo)

11:00 AM: Golf: U.S. Open, Final Round (Peacock)

12:00 PM: Golf: U.S. Open, Final Round (NBC)

12:05 PM: MLB: Orioles at Cubs (Peacock)

12:30 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Mets or Rockies at Braves (MLB Network)

1:00 PM: College World Series: TCU vs. Virginia (ESPN/ESPN+)

1:45 PM: UEFA Nations League: Croatia v. Spain (FOX)

3:10 PM: MLB: Rays at Padres (ESPN+)

3:30 PM: MLB: Giants at Dodgers (MLB Network)

5:00 PM: CONCACAF Nations League: Panama v. Mexico (Paramount+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Red Sox (ESPN)

6:00 PM: College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN/ESPN+)

8:00 PM: CONCACAF Nations League: Canada v. United States (Paramount+)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2 ... LSU 6, Tennessee 3.

MLB: Twins 2, Tigers 0 ... Cubs 3, Orioles 2 ... Marlins 5, Nationals 2 ... Rangers 4, Blue Jays 2 ... Phillies 3, A’s 2 ... Royals 10, Angels 9 ... White Sox 4, Mariners 3 ... Reds 10, Astros 3 ... Braves 10, Rockies 2 ... Brewers 5, Pirates 0 ... Cardinals 5, Mets 3 ... Padres 2, Rays 0 ... Giants 15, Dodgers 0 ... Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 3.