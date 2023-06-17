Vanderbilt Basketball Player Report Card: Myles Stute

Myles Stute looked like he might be budding into a star as a sophomore. He only averaged 8.5 ppg, but he shot 43.2 percent from three-point range. Early on in his junior year, that continued: through the NC State game on December 17, Stute was shooting 37-of-72 from three-point range for a cool 51.4 percent from three-point range.

Stute also made 37 three-pointers for the remainder of the season, but on 133 attempts. That’s 27.8 percent. That’s bad. That’s especially bad for a guy who’s supposed to be a shooter.

In the first 11 games of the season, Stute scored in double figures eight times. Over the next 23 games, he did it six times.

I don’t know what happened here, but the end result is that Stute went from a weapon to a guy who was barely playable. In addition to his three-point percentage falling off a cliff, Stute’s turnover rate rose from 2021-22 to 2022-23; and while he was a decent rebounder, he’s not the kind of guy who was really here to rebound. He fell out of the starting lineup late in the season as Colin Smith asserted enough production to take the job, and he hit the transfer portal prior to the team’s NIT run.

There’s really no positive way to spin this: this was a disappointment. Stute went from an excellent 120.8 Offensive Rating as a sophomore to 96.8 as a junior — and 93.3 in SEC play. The only similar dropoff I can remember from one year to the next was when Riley LaChance went from 116.1 as a freshman to 96.1 as a sophomore, but Riley would bounce back from that and become a productive player again. Stute might, but it won’t be at Vanderbilt; he’ll be playing at South Carolina next season.

Grade: D+