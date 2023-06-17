 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Tyrin Lawrence returning to Vanderbilt. And there was much rejoicing.

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, June 17, 2023: 70 Days to Kickoff

Only ten more weeks!

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Vanderbilt at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 70 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 70 for the Commodores is offensive lineman David Siegel. The 6’6”, 291-pound redshirt freshman from New Canaan, Connecticut, appeared in four games on special teams last season.

New Vanderbilt basketball player Ven-Allen Lubin was selected for the USA U19 basketball team, which will play in the World Cup starting on June 24 in Hungary. (You’d better believe I’m going to find out what channel that’s on and demand that all of you watch it.)

Gordon Sargent finished the second round of the U.S. Open at even par, so he’ll get to play the weekend.

And finally, humanity was a mistake.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 12:00 PM: Golf: U.S. Open, Third Round (NBC)
  • 1:00 PM: MLB: Orioles at Cubs or Tigers at Twins (MLB Network)
  • 1:00 PM: College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN+)
  • 3:10 PM: MLB: Angels at Royals (FS1)
  • 3:30 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: French Guiana v. Sint Maarten (Fox Soccer Plus)
  • 6:00 PM: College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU (ESPN/ESPN+)
  • 6:00 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Suriname v. Puerto Rico (Fox Soccer Plus)
  • 6:15 PM: MLB: Yankees at Red Sox or Rays at Padres (FOX)
  • 8:00 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Guyana v. Grenada (FS2)
  • 9:10 PM: MLB: Guardians at Diamondbacks (FS1)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5 ... Florida 6, Virginia 5.

MLB: Cubs 10, Orioles 3 ... Marlins 6, Nationals 5 ... Red Sox 15, Yankees 5 ... Mets 6, Cardinals 1 ... Braves 8, Rockies 1 ... Blue Jays 2, Rangers 1 ... Angels 3, Royals 0 ... Reds 2, Astros 1 ... Tigers 7, Twins 1 ... Brewers 5, Pirates 4 ... Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 1 ... Phillies 6, A’s 1 ... Rays 6, Padres 2 ... Mariners 3, White Sox 2 ... Giants 7, Dodgers 5.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...