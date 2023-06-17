Good morning.

We are now 70 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 70 for the Commodores is offensive lineman David Siegel. The 6’6”, 291-pound redshirt freshman from New Canaan, Connecticut, appeared in four games on special teams last season.

New Vanderbilt basketball player Ven-Allen Lubin was selected for the USA U19 basketball team, which will play in the World Cup starting on June 24 in Hungary. (You’d better believe I’m going to find out what channel that’s on and demand that all of you watch it.)

Gordon Sargent finished the second round of the U.S. Open at even par, so he’ll get to play the weekend.

And finally, humanity was a mistake.

We are proud to be the first Sportsbook to offer betting odds on the Special Olympics!@Forbes dives into our historic offering as 350,000 volunteers, coaches, and athletes head to Berlin to compete and celebrate the #SpecialOlympics https://t.co/bLdDfZ6tb6 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) June 16, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central.

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5 ... Florida 6, Virginia 5.

MLB: Cubs 10, Orioles 3 ... Marlins 6, Nationals 5 ... Red Sox 15, Yankees 5 ... Mets 6, Cardinals 1 ... Braves 8, Rockies 1 ... Blue Jays 2, Rangers 1 ... Angels 3, Royals 0 ... Reds 2, Astros 1 ... Tigers 7, Twins 1 ... Brewers 5, Pirates 4 ... Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 1 ... Phillies 6, A’s 1 ... Rays 6, Padres 2 ... Mariners 3, White Sox 2 ... Giants 7, Dodgers 5.