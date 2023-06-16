Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 71 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 71 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Gage Pitchford. The 6’6”, 319-pound redshirt sophomore from Newnan, Georgia, appeared in 11 games last season mostly as a reserve, though he did start the Alabama game.

And it was a big day for Vanderbilt football recruiting, landing commitments from Miami Northwestern DB Guylijah Theodule (nope, no idea how that’s pronounced) and Knoxville Webb WR Markeis Barrett, the latter of whom was a recent Wake Forest decommitment.

The two new commitments put Vanderbilt’s 2024 recruiting class up to 40th in the 247 Sports composite, with Barrett now being the Commodores’ highest-rated recruit,

At the U.S. Open, Gordon Sargent shot 1-under par on Thursday to put himself in a tie for 25th and in a very good position to make the cut.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

8:40 AM: Golf: U.S. Open, Second Round (Peacock)

12:00 PM: Golf: U.S. Open, Second Round (USA)

1:00 PM: MLB: Orioles at Cubs (MLB Network)

3:30 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Antigua and Barbuda v. Guadeloupe (Fox Soccer Plus)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Red Sox or Marlins at Nationals (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Martinique v. Saint Lucia (FS2)

6:10 PM: MLB: Reds at Astros (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: Golf: U.S. Open, Second Round (NBC)

7:10 PM: MLB: Pirates at Brewers (Apple TV+)

8:00 PM: Gold Cup Qualifying: Curacao v. St. Kitts and Nevis (FS2)

9:10 PM: MLB: White Sox at Mariners (Apple TV+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2 ... Rays 4, A’s 3 ... Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4 ... Tigers 8, Twins 4 ... Braves 8, Rockies 3 ... Angels 5, Rangers 3 ... Cubs 7, Pirates 2 ... Nationals 4, Astros 1 ... Guardians 8, Padres 6 ... Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.