We are now 72 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 72 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Levi Harber. The 6’4”, 280-pound redshirt freshman from Montrose, Michigan, did not play in 2022.

So, we found out what the new SEC is going to be like, and it’s not good: Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas will all visit Vanderbilt in 2024. People predict the College Football Super League and I would now say it is already here.

Aria Gerson wrote about the concerns with Vanderbilt baseball’s lack of home runs. (Juiced balls, anyone?) And also:

Got an email today asking me to "STOP talking about Vandy baseball in the paper."



I regret to inform you that I will continue talking about Vandy baseball in the paper — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) June 14, 2023

the person who sent this email https://t.co/3qskDJJkUO — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) June 15, 2023

Scott Limbaugh hired away an assistant golf coach from Ole Miss. Also, Gordon Sargent is playing in the U.S. Open, which starts today.

