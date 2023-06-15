 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Tyrin Lawrence returning to Vanderbilt. And there was much rejoicing.

Anchor Drop, June 15, 2023: 72 Days to Kickoff

U.S. Open Day!

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Stanford at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 72 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 72 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Levi Harber. The 6’4”, 280-pound redshirt freshman from Montrose, Michigan, did not play in 2022.

So, we found out what the new SEC is going to be like, and it’s not good: Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas will all visit Vanderbilt in 2024. People predict the College Football Super League and I would now say it is already here.

Aria Gerson wrote about the concerns with Vanderbilt baseball’s lack of home runs. (Juiced balls, anyone?) And also:

Scott Limbaugh hired away an assistant golf coach from Ole Miss. Also, Gordon Sargent is playing in the U.S. Open, which starts today.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 8:40 AM: Golf: U.S. Open, First Round (Peacock)
  • 12:00 PM: Golf: U.S. Open, First Round (USA)
  • 12:00 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Orioles or Rays at A’s (MLB Network)
  • 1:45 PM: UEFA Nations League: Spain v. Italy (FS1)
  • 3:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)
  • 6:00 PM: CONCACAF Nations League: Panama v. Canada (CBS Sports)
  • 7:00 PM: Golf: U.S. Open, First Round (NBC)
  • 7:05 PM: MLB: Angels at Rangers (FS1)
  • 9:00 PM: CONCACAF Nations League: United States v. Mexico (Paramount+)
  • 10:00 PM: MLB: White Sox at Dodgers or Guardians at Padres (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 10, Tigers 7 (Game 1) ... Twins 4, Brewers 2 ... Giants 8, Cardinals 5 ... Braves 6, Tigers 5 (Game 2) ... Mets 4, Yankees 3 ... Blue Jays 3, Orioles 1 ... Red Sox 6, Rockies 3 ... Rangers 6, Angels 3 ... Cubs 10, Pirates 6 ... Reds 7, Royals 4 ... Astros 5, Nationals 4 ... Marlins 4, Mariners 1 ... Phillies 4, Diamondbacks 3 ... Rays 6, A’s 3 ... Padres 5, Guardians 0 ... White Sox 8, Dodgers 4.

