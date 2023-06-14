Good morning.

We are now 73 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 73 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Charlie Clark. The 6’7”, 305-pound redshirt sophomore from Madison, Wisconsin, appeared in two games last season after walking on the team prior to the 2021 season.

Also, he has a mustache.

The SEC is releasing 2024 conference opponents tonight at 6 PM CT on the SEC Network. Honestly, skip it and I’ll probably have a post up tonight after the reveal.

And I really don’t have anything else. The slow news cycle... continues. Happy Flag Day, everyone! The U.S. Open starts tomorrow with Vanderbilt star Gordon Sargent and former Commodore Luke List both scheduled to play. Hockey season is now over with the Vegas Golden Knights claiming the Stanley Cup, which means... well, we’ve just got baseball going now. (But the CONCACAF Gold Cup will be starting in a week.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Cardinals or Brewers at Twins (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Mets (ESPN)

7:10 PM: MLB: Nationals at Astros (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: MLB: White Sox at Dodgers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Orioles 11, Blue Jays 6 ... Rockies 7, Red Sox 6 ... Yankees 7, Mets 6 ... Twins 7, Brewers 5 ... Giants 11, Cardinals 3 ... Angels 7, Rangers 3 ... Reds 5, Royals 4 ... Astros 6, Nationals 1 ... Cubs 11, Pirates 3 ... Mariners 9, Marlins 3 ... Phillies 15, Diamondbacks 3 ... A’s 2, Rays 1 ... Padres 6, Guardians 3 ... Dodgers 5, White Sox 1.

NHL: Golden Knights 9, Panthers 3 (Golden Knights win series, 4-1.)