Vanderbilt Basketball Player Report Card: Quentin Millora-Brown

When I hand out player grades, I always take into account what the realistic expectations for a player were.

Hence why Quentin Millora-Brown grades out well. He played more minutes than Liam Robbins, which was probably not the best decision by Jerry Stackhouse but then it’s also not really Quentin Millora-Brown’s fault (particularly since a big reason for that was that Robbins got hurt, but that doesn’t explain why Millora-Brown was playing so many minutes prior to that.) But an efficient-but-limited backup who has a certain Ted Skuchas/Josh Henderson quality to him? Yeah, that guy’s always going to grade well. It’s not objective to grade a guy who averaged 3.5 ppg this way, but it is what it is.

Millora-Brown wasn’t as efficient as he was as a junior, mostly because his shooting percentage dropped from an excellent 64.9 percent to a strictly meh 48.5 percent with only three three-point attempts all season. But he did make one of them as part of a season-high 10-point performance in a win at Kentucky — which also happens to be the game that Robbins went down in.

It’s unfortunate that his Vanderbilt career had to end — he transferred to The Citadel after the season — but some guys will get remembered by fans for reasons that have nothing to do with their ability to play basketball. Ted Skuchas and Josh Henderson were in that pantheon, and I think QMB belongs there as well.

Grade: A-