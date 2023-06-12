Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 75 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There is no 75 on Vanderbilt’s current roster; last season’s 75, offensive lineman Ben Cox, medically retired.

We can probably be mad about Vanderbilt failing to get out of its regional last weekend now: Oregon, the winner of the Nashville Regional, lost in the supers to regional 4-seed Oral Roberts, who’s now headed to Omaha. That seems bad! Vanderbilt should have won its regional and would probably be going to Omaha now if it had.

What else is there to talk about? The Denver Nuggets are playing for their first NBA championship tonight as they look to close out the Miami Heat at home. Should the Nuggets win, both the NBA and NHL will have first-time champions this year.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:00 PM: Hattiesburg Super Regional: Southern Miss vs. Tennessee (ESPN2/ESPN+)

7:00 PM: Stanford Super Regional: Texas vs. Stanford (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:00 PM: MLB: Angels at Rangers or Reds at Royals (MLB Network)

7:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Nuggets, Game 5 (ABC)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3 (Game 1) ... Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5 ... Virginia 12, Duke 2 ... Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4 (Game 2) ... LSU 8, Kentucky 3 ... Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6 ... Stanford 8, Texas 3.

MLB: Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 5 ... Guardians 5, Astros 0 ... Orioles 11, Royals 3 ... Phillies 7, Dodgers 3 ... Nationals 6, Braves 2 ... Pirates 2, Mets 1 ... Blue Jays 7, Twins 6 ... Rays 7, Rangers 3 ... Marlins 6, White Sox 5 ... A’s 8, Brewers 6 ... Reds 4, Cardinals 3 ... Rockies 5, Padres 4 ... Giants 13, Cubs 3 ... Angels 9, Mariners 4 ... Red Sox 3, Yankees 2.