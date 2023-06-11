Good morning.

We are now 76 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 76 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Grayson Morgan. The 6’5”, 277-pound redshirt freshman from Nashville saw some snaps in the Hawaii game and then took the rest of the season off, probably needing to add weight before he’s ready to contribute much. He won a state championship in high school at Montgomery Bell Academy.

Vanderbilt track and field tied for 20th at the NCAA Championships.

And, um, that’s it. Sorry for the “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” nature of the Anchor Drop. It is what it is. There’s nothing going on right now, and I can only write so many rants about various sports things.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:30 AM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round (ESPN+)

10:35 AM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Tigers (Peacock)

11:00 AM: Winston-Salem Super Regional: Wake Forest vs. Alabama (ESPN/ESPN+)

11:00 AM: Charlottesville Super Regional: Duke vs. Virginia (ESPN2/ESPN+)

11:00 AM: Hattiesburg Super Regional: Southern Miss vs. Tennessee (ESPNU/ESPN+)

12:30 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:30 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Phillies or Astros at Guardians (MLB Network)

1:30 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: MLB: Hattiesburg Super Regional: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss (ESPN/ESPN+)

2:10 PM: MLB: Padres at Rockies (ESPN+)

3:30 PM: MLB: Mariners at Angels or Cubs at Giants (MLB Network)

5:00 PM: Baton Rouge Super Regional: LSU vs. Kentucky (ESPN2/ESPN+)

5:00 PM: Eugene Super Regional: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon (ESPNU/ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Yankees (ESPN)

8:00 PM: Stanford Super Regional: Stanford vs. Texas (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Virginia 14, Duke 4 ... Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4 ... Florida 4, South Carolina 0 ... Texas 7, Stanford 5 ... TCU 6, Indiana State 4 ... Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7 ... LSU 14, Kentucky 0.

MLB: Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 0 ... Marlins 5, White Sox 1 ... Reds 8, Cardinals 4 ... Twins 9, Blue Jays 4 ... Padres 3, Rockies 2 ... Orioles 6, Royals 1 ... Dodgers 9, Phillies 0 ... Mets 5, Pirates 1 ... A’s 2, Brewers 1 ... Rangers 8, Rays 4 ... Braves 6, Nationals 4 ... Astros 6, Guardians 4 ... Yankees 3, Red Sox 1 ... Cubs 4, Giants 0 ... Mariners 6, Angels 2.

NHL: Golden Knights 3, Panthers 2 (Golden Knights lead, 3-1.)