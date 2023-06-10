Good morning.

We are now 77 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 77 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Junior Uzebu. The 6’6”, 330-pound sixth-year senior from Atlanta saw his first significant action as a Commodore after transferring from West Virginia, playing in 11 games and starting five after appearing in just two games in 2021.

And it’s, again, the slow time of the year. For subscribers to the Athletic, there’s a recruiting rewind which is kind of cool. Apparently the best recruit we’ve ever gotten was Watson Brown? Now if we could have gotten his younger brother as our coach...

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: Winston-Salem Super Regional: Alabama vs. Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN+)

11:00 AM: Charlottesville Super Regional: Virginia vs. Duke (ESPN2/ESPN+)

12:00 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Tigers or Marlins at White Sox (MLB Network)

1:30 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadien Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: Baton Rouge Super Regional: Kentucky vs. LSU (ESPN/ESPN+)

2:00 PM: Gainesville Super Regional: Florida vs. South Carolina (ESPN2/ESPN+)

2:00 PM: Hattiesburg Super Regional: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss (ESPNU/ESPN+)

3:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Phillies or Rangers at Rays (MLB Network)

3:05 PM: MLB: Royals at Orioles (ESPN+)

4:30 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Third Round (CBS)

5:00 PM: Stanford Super Regional: Texas vs. Stanford (ESPN2/ESPN+)

5:00 PM: Fort Worth Super Regional: Indiana State vs. TCU (ESPNU/ESPN+)

6:35 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Yankees or Cubs at Giants (FOX)

7:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Panthers, Game 4 (TNT)

8:00 PM: Eugene Super Regional: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts (ESPNU/ESPN+)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Duke 5, Virginia 4 ... TCU 4, Indiana State 1 ... Florida 5, South Carolina 4 ... Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8.

MLB: Diamondbacks 11, Tigers 6 ... Rays 8, Rangers 3 ... Red Sox 3, Yankees 2 ... Orioles 3, Royals 2 ... Phillies 5, Dodgers 4 ... Pirates 14, Mets 7 ... Twins 3, Blue Jays 2 ... Guardians 10, Astros 9 ... Braves 3, Nationals 2 ... White Sox 2, Marlins 1 ... A’s 5, Brewers 2 ... Cardinals 7, Reds 4 ... Padres 9, Rockies 6 ... Angels 5, Mariners 4 ... Cubs 3, Giants 2.

NBA: Nuggets 108, Heat 95 (Nuggets lead, 3-1.)