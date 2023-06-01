Good morning.

We are now 86 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Last year’s 86, Ben Bresnahan, graduated after catching 61 passes for 701 yards and five touchdowns over four years. The new roster hasn’t dropped yet (freshmen don’t have numbers), so there’s no 86 on the roster right now.

And yesterday, we got another Vandy United drop: renovations are coming to Hawkins Field. Honestly, we’re glad they’re not stopping at renovating the football stadium, because this is going to be pretty cool:

Also, the week that Vanderbilt hosts a regional is a great time to drop this news.

Anyway, we’re just waiting another day for the regionals to start. Even as a college basketball fan, I admit that the regional weekend might actually be more fun than the first weekend of the NCAA basketball tournament.

12:00 PM: Phillies at Mets or Brewers at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament, First Round (Golf Channel)

3:00 PM: Rockies at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

7:10 PM: MLB: Angels at Astros (FS1)

7:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Nuggets, Game 1 (ABC)

MLB: Tigers 3, Rangers 2 ... Angels 12, White Sox 5 ... Rays 4, Cubs 3 ... Guardians 12, Orioles 8 ... Braves 4, A’s 2 ... Pirates 9, Giants 4 ... Nationals 10, Dodgers 6 ... Marlins 2, Padres 1 ... Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2 ... Reds 5, Red Sox 4 ... Mets 4, Phillies 1 ... Twins 8, Astros 2 ... Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 0 ... Mariners 1, Yankees 0.