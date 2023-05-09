Good morning.

Tonight, it’s the Battle of the Barrel. Vanderbilt baseball renews its annual rivalry with Louisville (somehow, only a rival in baseball) at 5:00 PM CT on ESPNU, and never forget what happened in 2019:

Anyway, this is a nice warmup for the final two series of SEC play. Vanderbilt has series remaining with Florida and Arkansas.

Vanderbilt women’s golf finished the first day of the Westfield Regional in a tie for sixth place. The top five teams in the three-day competition will advance to the NCAA Championship later this month. Today’s second round opens at 7:00 AM CT; live scoring here.

Vanderbilt has a new radio partner: 102.5 The Game, which will replace whatever station (I never could remember it) that has been broadcasting the games. It’s also the home of the Predators, and there’s a backup station when there’s a conflict with the Preds.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Hurricanes at Devils, Game 4 (ESPN)

6:20 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Braves (TBS)

6:30 PM: NBA: 76ers at Celtics, Game 5 (TNT)

8:30 PM: NHL: Stars at Kraken, Game 4 (ESPN)

8:30 PM: MLB: Astros at Angels or Marlins at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

8:45 PM: MLB: Nationals at Giants (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Nuggets, Game 5 (TNT)

Scoreboard

MLB: Tigers 6, Guardians 2 ... Rays 3, Orioles 0 ... Pirates 2, Rockies 0 ... Yankees 7, A’s 2 ... Royals 12, White Sox 5 ... Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 ... Cardinals 3, Cubs 1 ... Angels 6, Astros 4 ... Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 2 ... Rangers 2, Mariners 1 ... Nationals 5, Giants 1.

NBA: Heat 109, Knicks 101 (Heat lead, 3-1) ... Lakers 104, Warriors 101 (Lakers lead, 3-1.)

NHL: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1 (Golden Knights lead, 2-1.)