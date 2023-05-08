Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s golf opens the NCAA Westfield Regional today at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana, where they’ll look to return to the NCAA Championship after last year’s surprise run. This year would be less of a surprise if they made it: they’re the #17 team in the country and the #3 seed in the Westfield Regional. Tee time is 7:00 AM CT, and the team yesterday announced its starting five for the week:

I don’t think you can actually watch the regional but live scoring is here.

And in an extremely Anchor of Gold moment, the football team lands a transfer cornerback from a Division II school:

No, I also have no idea how his name is pronounced.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:30 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Cubs or Dodgers at Brewers (MLB Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Knicks at Heat, Game 3 (TNT)

7:30 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Oilers, Game 3 (ESPN)

8:38 PM: MLB: Astros at Angels (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Lakers, Game 3 (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Georgia 9, Tennessee 4 ... Kentucky 9, South Carolina 2 ... Texas A&M 3, Florida 2 ... Auburn 12, LSU 2 ... Arkansas 11, Mississippi State 6.

MLB: Braves 3, Orioles 2 ... Phillies 6, Red Sox 1 ... Blue Jays 10, Pirates 1 ... Rockies 13, Mets 6 ... Guardians 2, Twins 0 ... Rays 8, Yankees 7 ... Royals 5, A’s 1 ... Cardinals 12, Tigers 6 ... Marlins 5, Cubs 4 ... Brewers 7, Giants 3 ... Rangers 16, Angels 8 ... White Sox 17, Reds 4 ... Mariners 3, Astros 1 ... Nationals 9, Diamondbacks 8 ... Dodgers 5, Padres 2.

NBA: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (series tied, 2-2) ... Suns 129, Nuggets 124 (series tied, 2-2.)

NHL: Devils 8, Hurricanes 4 (Hurricanes lead, 2-1) ... Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (Panthers lead, 3-0) ... Kraken 7, Stars 2 (Kraken lead, 2-1.)