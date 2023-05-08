Postseason Putting: Women’s Golf at the Westfield Regional

We’re so back. Today at 7:00AM Central Time, Vanderbilt Women’s Golf will take the course at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana against 11 other teams (Including That School Out East where they imbibe via their bottoms). We only need to be in the top 5 to advance, but it would be way more fun to repeat last year and win our regional. Not that it’s important, it would just be fun.

Celina Sattelkau will lead the charge after an astounding senior season with a collection of top finishes behind her. SEC Freshman of the Year Lynn Lim will join her following a phenomenal debut year, joined by fellow SEC All-Freshman Team squad-mate Tillie Claggett, 2023 Orlando International Amateur winner Virginie Ding, and senior and SEC Community Service Team member Tess Davenport. The team has picked up two wins including the Ron Moore Intercollegiate and FAU Paradise Invitational as well as a fourth-place showing in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championships. We’ve proven throughout the year we can keep up with just about anyone, and this time last year is when the team was playing at its best, so I am feeling rather confident about moving on.

We’re the third-highest ranked team in our regional at No. 17, behind Mississippi State and Oregon ranked No. 5 and No. 8, respectively. There’s a little bit of a gap between the top 5 teams in the regional and the rest of the pack, but anything can happen. If we qualify for nationals, we’ll be back at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 19th, up against a field likely including top-ranked, defending champion Stanford as well as quite a few of the 13 SEC Teams teams that qualified. We have a real chance to go far this year, and you’ll be able to get your updates from the live scoreboard, right here on Anchor of Gold, and from @VandyWGolf on Twitter.