Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #10: Call For Submissions

Not ideal to lose the series to the Gumps with the Jorts and Arky as our final two regular season series coming up, but here we are. Futrell followed Owen’s dominant outing with giving us every chance to win the game, and therefore the series, on Saturday. The offense? Well, they only had one hit with RISP, and not due to lacking chances.

Ugh.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.