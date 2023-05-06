Saturday Game Thread: at The Ramajama Gumps

Now that’s the type of performance on the mound we expect from the Diamond Dores.
Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (W, 4-0): 7 IP 2 H 1 R 0 BB 9 K in 93 pitches.
Hunter O #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/5aP4mr1eKO— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2023
Truly dominant. Beyond that, he was only pulled in after 7 because Corbs is easing him back from arm fatigue. Last week, they had him on a 75 pitch pitch count. By next week, the training wheels should be off.
Owen puts up strikeouts on the night #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/oOxUNbkPqS— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2023
Of course, The Ginth and Maldo both threw scoreless frames to close it out, and in only throwing one, both could still be available this afternoon.
#VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Oxhp92yMPN— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2023
The other positive development was that we got back to playing Vanderbilt quality defense after... whatever Thursday night was.
Noland started the offense with a solo shot in the 2nd.
Park launched one over the right field wall to put us on the board #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/UXiefD7keo— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2023
...and Davis Diaz ripped one down the line the next frame to give us all our pitchers would need.
Diaz down the line #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/rbLsuSxzhW— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2023
A pair of RBI sac flies in the 4th ended the Diamond Dore offensive effort for the night, but with pitching like that, 4 runs feels a lot like 10.
Offensively, we’re still hobbling along. Maybe we can right that ship today.
On the Mound
Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+
#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-2; 2.56 ERA)
vs. #34 Ramajama Grad RHP Jacob “Scoot” McNairy (5-1; 4.34 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/NF1pP7J0oS— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2023
Let’s win this. Please. And thank you.
