Saturday Game Thread: at The Ramajama Gumps

Now that’s the type of performance on the mound we expect from the Diamond Dores.

Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (W, 4-0): 7 IP 2 H 1 R 0 BB 9 K in 93 pitches.

Truly dominant. Beyond that, he was only pulled in after 7 because Corbs is easing him back from arm fatigue. Last week, they had him on a 75 pitch pitch count. By next week, the training wheels should be off.

Of course, The Ginth and Maldo both threw scoreless frames to close it out, and in only throwing one, both could still be available this afternoon.

The other positive development was that we got back to playing Vanderbilt quality defense after... whatever Thursday night was.

Noland started the offense with a solo shot in the 2nd.

Park launched one over the right field wall to put us on the board #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/UXiefD7keo — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2023

...and Davis Diaz ripped one down the line the next frame to give us all our pitchers would need.

A pair of RBI sac flies in the 4th ended the Diamond Dore offensive effort for the night, but with pitching like that, 4 runs feels a lot like 10.

Offensively, we’re still hobbling along. Maybe we can right that ship today.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-2; 2.56 ERA)

vs. #34 Ramajama Grad RHP Jacob “Scoot” McNairy (5-1; 4.34 ERA)

The Lineup

Let’s win this. Please. And thank you.