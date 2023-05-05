Friday Game Thread: at The Ramajama Gumps

I will provide no highlights, as other than Ogre’s 1st inning HR, and Reilly’s relief pitching Ks, there really weren’t any.

Especially not on defense.

Oh God... our defense last night...

On the Mound

Friday @ 7:00pm CT on SEC Network

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (3-0; 3.42 ERA)

vs. #39 Ramajama Sr. RHP Garrett “& Wife” McMillan (1-1; 4.91 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments. And for the love of Pinman, let’s bounce back from last night and get back in the win column (please and thank you).

In fact, let’s double down on the juju. Win tonight, and I will restart the Let’s Get Weird—All World All Time Best Song Competition, which stopped last year with Ireland.

Yeah... I said it. Now let’s make it happen.