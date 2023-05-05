Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We haven’t talked about the women’s basketball team much since the season ended. We’ve been pretty confident in Shea Ralph over her first two seasons here, but that’s mostly had to do with her obvious ability as a coach and nothing to do with the product on the court, which has still been suffering from the hollowing out of the roster that happened at the end of the Stephanie White era. (You didn’t remember it, because the team literally said “fuck this shit” eight games into White’s final season. And then she nearly got another year for some reason.)

Anyway, next year the roster will get a lot better — and hopefully, the days of having eight scholarship players available because there were only ten to start with and then there were a couple of injuries are over. Back in November, Ralph signed five players, four of them over six feet tall. And on Thursday, Vanderbilt officially announced the addition of Duke transfer Jordyn Oliver — a former McDonald’s All-American — and also, there was this:

Justine Pissott has announced her commitment to instate rival Vanderbilt.



Pissott was the No. 11 player in the 2022 class and entered the transfer portal in April after one season with Tennessee — Cora Hall (@corahalll) May 4, 2023

Now, to be clear, both of these are upside plays — Pissott barely got off the bench at Tennessee and Oliver averaged 3.8 ppg at Duke last season — but at least the roster issues should be a thing of the past.

All right! So, the baseball team went to Alabama last night and ... lost 11-2. Not good! Game 2 of the series is tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network.

Women’s tennis opens the Columbus Regional of the NCAA Tournament today at 9:00 AM CT, where they’ll face East Tennessee State. Live stream is here, and y’all know I will be very disappointed in each and every one of you if there are no comments about the tennis match in here.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

1:00 PM: MLB: Marlins at Cubs (MLB Network)

5:40 PM: MLB: White Sox at Reds (Apple TV+)

6:10 PM: MLB: Twins at Guardians (Apple TV+)

6:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at 76ers, Game 3 (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Hurricanes, Game 2 (TNT)

8:30 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Padres or Nationals at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Suns, Game 3 (ESPN)

9:10 PM: MLB: Astros at Mariners (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Missouri 11, Ole Miss 9.

MLB: Nationals 4, Cubs 3 ... Tigers 2, Mets 0 ... Rays 3, Pirates 2 ... Angels 11, Cardinals 7 ... Orioles 13, Royals 10 ... Twins 7, White Sox 3 ... Rockies 9, Brewers 6 ... Mariners 5, A’s 3 ... Braves 6, Marlins 3 ... Red Sox 11, Blue Jays 5.

NBA: Warriors 127, Lakers 100 (series tied, 1-1.)

NHL: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (Panthers lead, 2-0) ... Stars 4, Kraken 2 (series tied, 1-1.)