Well, that’s more like it. The Commodores righted the ship with a three game sweep over The Wedding Jerseys: 6-4, 9-3, and 3-2. After a warmup beatdown of The Ugga State Sex Panthers, we hit the road to Gump Land.

Or, as I said Tuesday:

That's ballgame. 11-5 win over The Sex Panthers. Next up, we travel to Gump Land on Thursday-Saturday. No one make any suspicious bets. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) May 3, 2023

...because there’s something rotten in the state of Gump Land, and this time it’s not even a murder.

Totally normal thing to do when the Vandy Boys come to town https://t.co/Mh0p8VGEVL — Anchor of Gold dot com (@anchorofgold) May 4, 2023

Okay, maybe it was a figurative murder.

Well that makes the sportsbooks suspending action on Alabama baseball games look a lot more scandalous than “somebody had inside info about a pitcher getting scratched.” https://t.co/jQ02hGifVo — Anchor of Gold dot com (@anchorofgold) May 4, 2023

Sportsbook surveillance video indicated that the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time, multiple sources with direct information about the investigation told ESPN.https://t.co/ueGuiU1SLT — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) May 4, 2023

So yeah... we get to play that team tonight and on through the weekend. Hoo boy.

Week Twelve (5/4-5/6) vs. The Ramajama Gumps

Thursday @ 7:00pm CT on ESPNU

Friday @ 7:00pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

‘23 Record: 30-15 (9-12 SEC).

The Gumps lost their first 4 SEC series 2 games to 1 against The Jorts, Wedding Jerseys, Woo Pig Sooies, and Clanga (yikes). Since then, however, they’ve taken 2 of 3 from the War Tigers and swept Missourah (spits). Then they went to LSU and lost three high scoring games: 6-8, 8-12, and 11-13... possibly on purpose.

Their out of conference schedule was Cupcake City, so not even worth mentioning. Heck, their in conference record doesn’t seem worth mentioning given the fact that their coach just got fired for fixing games.

Player to Watch: #21 RS Jr. OF Andrew “Shoeless Chick” Pinkney (.348/.452/.609 with 8 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, and 31 RBI).

On September 18, 1919, Chick Gandil met with Joe “Sport” Sullivan at Boston Hotel Buckminster. Sullivan, a bookie based in Boston, discussed plans to throw their upcoming series with the Cincinnati Reds for $80,000.[5] A meeting of White Sox players—including those committed to going ahead and those just ready to listen—took place on September 21, in Chick Gandil’s room at the Ansonia Hotel in New York City. Buck Weaver was the only player to attend the meetings who did not receive money. Nevertheless, he was later banned along with the others for knowing about the fix but not reporting it.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #34 Grad RHP Jacob “Sleepy Bill Cicotte” McNairy (5-1; 4.34 ERA; 8.3 K/9).

Although he hardly played in the series, utility infielder Fred McMullin got word of the fix and threatened to report the others unless he was in on the payoff. As a small coincidence, McMullin was a former teammate of the retired player William “Sleepy Bill” Burns, who had a minor role in the fix. Both had played for the Los Angeles Angels of the Pacific Coast League,[6][7] and Burns had previously pitched for the White Sox in 1909 and 1910.[8] Star outfielder Shoeless Joe Jackson was mentioned as a participant but did not attend the meetings, and his involvement is disputed. The scheme got an unexpected boost when the straitlaced Faber could not pitch due to a bout with the flu. Years later, Schalk said that if Faber had been available, the fix would have likely never happened, since Faber would have almost certainly started games that went instead to two of the alleged conspirators, pitchers Eddie Cicotte and Lefty Williams.

*Statistical analysis brought to you by Wikipedia.

On the Mound

Thursday @ 7:00pm CT on ESPNU

#20 Vanderbilt So. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (4-0; 3.51 ERA)

vs. #35 Ramajama So. RHP Luke “Joe Sport Sullivan” Holman (5-2; 3.15 ERA)

Friday @ 7:00pm CT on SEC Network

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (3-0; 3.42 ERA)

vs. #39 Ramajama Sr. RHP Garrett “Lefty Williams” McMillan (1-1; 4.91 ERA)

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-2; 2.56 ERA)

vs. #34 Ramajama Grad RHP Jacob “Sleepy Bill Cicotte” McNairy (5-1; 4.34 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.