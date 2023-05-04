Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s golf is the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Championship, announced yesterday when the field was selected. The Commodores will open the Auburn Regional on May 15; the top five teams will advance to the national championship later in the month. Vanderbilt has won its regional for two consecutive years.

Baseball opens a three-game series at Alabama tonight at 7:00 PM CT on ESPNU. The Commodores are coming off a sweep of Kentucky last weekend and a Tuesday night win over Georgia State. I’d assume that Carter Holton will start tonight’s game.

It turns out that men’s tennis season is not over yet; Vanderbilt got invited to the first-ever NIT, which I... did not know was a thing in tennis. It’ll be televised on Amazon Prime!

And, well, this is ugly: a former Vanderbilt women’s basketball player is suing a now-former assistant coach for sexual abuse. (Before you ask, this dates back to the Melanie Balcomb era, not Stephanie White.)

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Tigers or Angels at Cardinals (MLB Network)

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

1:10 PM: MLB: Twins at White Sox (ESPN+)

3:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Marlins or Mariners at A’s (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Red Sox (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Game 2 (TNT)

8:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Warriors, Game 2 (ESPN)

8:30 PM: NHL: Kraken at Stars, Game 2 (TNT)

SEC Baseball: South Carolina 6, Winthrop 1.

MLB: Tigers 6, Mets 5 (Game 1) ... Diamondbacks 12, Rangers 7 ... Giants 4, Astros 2 ... Dodgers 10, Phillies 6 ... Padres 7, Reds 1 ... Braves 14, Marlins 6 ... Tigers 8, Mets 1 (Game 2) ... Rays 8, Pirates 1 ... Nationals 2, Cubs 1 ... Yankees 4, Guardians 3 ... White Sox 6, Twins 4 ... Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 3 ... Royals 6, Orioles 0 ... Angels 6, Cardinals 4 ... Rockies 7, Brewers 1 ... Mariners 7, A’s 2.

NBA: Celtics 121, 76ers 87 (series tied, 1-1.)

NHL: Hurricanes 5, Devils 1 (Hurricanes lead, 1-0) ... Golden Knights 6, Oilers 4 (Golden Knights lead, 1-0.)