Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 88 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There’s no 88 on the current roster; last season’s 88 was Michael Owusu, who finally ran out of eligibility after six years at Vanderbilt. (Most of the new freshmen aren’t on the roster yet. We run into this problem every year.)

The full NCAA Tournament field is set: Vanderbilt is the #6 national seed, meaning they’ll host not only a regional this weekend but a super regional next weekend if they advance. Joining the Commodores in the Nashville Regional: Oregon, Xavier, and Eastern Illinois. Vanderbilt will open with Eastern Illinois Friday night at 7 PM CT on the SEC Network.

And, here’s the full bracket. The winner of the Nashville Regional will play the winner of the Stillwater Regional in the supers.

In other news, the men’s golf team ended its season yesterday, a disappointment for a team that went into the tournament as the #1 team in the country.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:10 PM: MLB: Phillies at Mets (TBS)

8:30 PM: MLB: Pirates at Giants or Yankees at Mariners (MLB Network)

9:10 PM: MLB: Nationals at Dodgers (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Guardians 5, Orioles 0 ... Rangers 5, Tigers 0 ... Royals 7, Cardinals 0 ... Cubs 1, Rays 0 ... Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 5 ... Twins 7, Astros 5 ... Giants 14, Pirates 4 ... A’s 7, Braves 2 ... Angels 6, White Sox 4 ... Dodgers 6, Nationals 1 ... Yankees 10, Mariners 4.

NBA: Heat 103, Celtics 84 (Heat win, 4-3.)

NHL: Golden Knights 6, Stars 0 (Golden Knights win, 4-2.)