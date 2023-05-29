Good morning.

We are now 89 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 89 for the Commodores was tight end Cole Spence, but he’s since switched to wearing #16 (though the official roster still says 89.) I’m disappointed because 89 is such a great tight end number. Anyway, we’ll talk about Spence when we get to 16.

Instead, today we’re talking about the SEC champion Vanderbilt baseball team, which beat Texas A&M 10-4 on Sunday to claim its fourth SEC Tournament title in program history. We also learned last night that Vanderbilt will host a regional, one of eight SEC teams to do so (and remember, kids, the SEC’s dominance is because other conferences want to half-ass it and have the NCAA arbitrarily bring down the SEC.) And the full selection show is today at 11 AM CT, I’m assuming it’s on ESPNU.

It’s do or die for Vanderbilt men’s golf — #1 in the country all season, fighting to finish in the top 8 of the NCAA Championship to advance to match play — and while they advanced to the fourth round of stroke play by finishing in the top 15, they’re currently in a tie for eighth place with Florida State. Final round starts today at 1:06 PM CT; live scoring here.

