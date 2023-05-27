Hooverville Day Five: vs. The Gainesville Jorts

Yeah... so I’m not going to do a full preview of the Jorts here today, as I’ve done so twice already and we’re 0-4 against them on the season. You know who their hitters to watch out for are (all of them, but especially Langford, Jacky Cags, Riviera, and The Vandy Killer himself, B.T.’s Headache Powder Riot Bell). You know which pitchers they still have, having to only play 2 games in this tourney thus far.

They’ll be the favorite today—less because they’ve beaten us 4 times and more because they’ll pitch their Swamp Shohei Ohtani, Jacky Cags, and we’ll counter with, I don’t know, one of the guys named Grayson/Greysen.

The good news is we’ve already cemented our case for a top 8 National seed. It would be nice to win, but we don’t exactly need to.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 3:30pm CT on SEC Network

#22 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP JD “Homer” Thompson (2-1; 4.67 ERA)

vs. #14 Jorts So. LHP/1B Jac “Jacky Cags” Caglianone (6-2; 3.96 ERA

The Lineup

See you in the comments.