Hooverville Day Five Watch Thread

On Elimination Day Friday, one team got the unexpected boot—LSU lost to aTm 5-4—and one team was not bet on by former Head Coach Bohanon. The Diamond Dores finally played both Lil’ Maldo and Espy and it paid off big time, beating the Gumps 9-2 in a game that was never really in doubt. Jumping out to a 5 run first inning lead will do that for a team.

Lil’ Maldo was 2-2 with 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, and his 7th donger of the year.

Fellow freshman RJ Austin broke out of his end of season slump in a big way, smashing beers on his forehead and doing Stone Cold Stunners all over Hooverville on Friday. He was 3-4 and fell a 3B short of a cycle.

Today’s Schedule

12:00 PM: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (SEC Network)

3:30 PM: Florida vs. Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

I’ll put up a specific game thread for our late afternoon game vs. The Jorts, but use this to talk about the Pigs vs. ass To mouth.