We are now 92 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 92 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Darren Agu. The 6’6”, 255-pound sophomore from London played in 11 games as a true freshman (there’s a recurring theme here about the number of true freshman who played last season) and notched 14 tackles.

Vanderbilt has already claimed one national title in the 2022-23 academic year (HAIL PINMAN) and will look to make it two over the next week. The men’s golf team is ranked #1 in the country and opens the NCAA Championships today, teeing off at 1:30 PM CT. Vanderbilt has been banging on the door of a national title for a few years and hopefully this is the year it will all come together. The format: four days of stroke play, with the bottom 15 (of 30) teams getting cut after three rounds and seven more after the fourth round, with the final eight teams proceeding to a match play tournament. Also worth watching: Gordon Sargent looks to defend his individual national championship. The early rounds aren’t televised, but you can follow along live scoring here.

Baseball lost 6-3 to Florida in a game that was going about as well as it possibly could for a team with a depleted pitching staff, until Florida jumped ahead for good with a seventh-inning grand slam. Vanderbilt will now face Alabama tonight at approximately 6:30 PM CT on the SEC Network in an elimination game; win that, and it’s Florida again on Saturday.

