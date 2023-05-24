Hooverville Day Two Watch Thread

Ugga, The Chuggers, The Wedding Jerseys, and Missourah (spits) are out. That means the seasons of Ugga and Missourah (spits) have come to an end. Unfortunately, the other two will be in the NCAA Tourney.

As I said in the sub-header, we’ve got the late game, so no rain delays today, please.

Today’s Schedule

*Note; Only the 1st one is likely to start at that time, so keep tabs on the SEC Baseball site and whatnot if you care about this type of thing.

9:30 AM: South Carolina vs. LSU (SEC Network)

1:00 PM: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (SEC Network)

4:30 PM: Alabama vs. Florida (SEC Network)

8:00 PM: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

I’ll put up a specific game thread for our late game vs. Auburn, but use this to talk about the three games before ours.