Good morning.

We are now 94 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 94 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Bradley Mann. The 6’6”, 275-pound redshirt freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, appeared in three games and made three tackles before being lost for the season due to injury.

Vanderbilt baseball opens the SEC Tournament in Hooverville today, with the opponent being Auburn after the Tigers dispatched Big 12 team Missouri in the late game last night. Tonight’s game will be, in theory, at 8:00 PM CT on the SEC Network, though this being Hoover the odds that the game will start late due to some combination of rain delays and/or early games going long is relatively high. Then again, the chances of rain today in the Birmingham area are minimal, so maybe we’ll be done before midnight? Last night’s late game didn’t finish until after midnight, but the afternoon game between Tennessee and Texas A&M got delayed. (It was, of course, humorous that the SEC Network ran a feature on Not Playing In The SEC Tournament Ole Miss during the rain delay.)

In yesterday’s other games, South Carolina shut out Georgia 9-0, A&M beat Tennessee 3-0, and Alabama beat Kentucky 4-0. Today’s games, in order: South Carolina-LSU, Texas A&M-Arkansas, Alabama-Florida, Auburn-Vanderbilt.