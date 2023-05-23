Good morning.

We are now 95 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 95 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Linus Zunk. The 6’6”, 260-pound redshirt freshman from Berlin, Germany, did not play in 2022 while redshirting but should work into the defensive line rotation this season. He’s one of two players from Germany on Vanderbilt’s defensive line.

Yesterday was a big day for Vanderbilt in the transfer portal. First, Vanderbilt football scored a commitment from former Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie.

“The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps”

Blessed and Excited to start this new journey. ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/Krh1JsplaC — Prince Kollie (@p_kollie_21) May 22, 2023

Kollie, from Jonesborough, Tennessee, was rated as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, and he played in all 13 games last season for the Irish. Ironically, his lead recruiter at Notre Dame was some guy named Clark Lea. No idea if that played a role in his decision to transfer to Vandy.

Then, the basketball team landed a commitment from South Dakota big man Tasos Kamateros, originally from Athens, Greece:

South Dakota transfer Tasos Kamateros (Athens, Greece) has landed at @VandyMBB.



6-8, 240-pound forward who averaged 13 points + 6 rebounds last season.



| (Instagram: tasos_kam15) pic.twitter.com/e9Vmk4MTdE — The Dore Report (@dore_report) May 22, 2023

The official Twitter account pointed out that he’ll probably feel at home in Nashville.

Nashville is beautiful this time of year. pic.twitter.com/UzBp5VybdZ — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) May 22, 2023

Joey Dwyer from VandySports had an instant analysis of the commitment:

And, there’s more smoke to Tyrin Lawrence announcing a return to Vanderbilt.

I just put in a Crystal Ball for Tyrin Lawrence to withdraw from the NCAA transfer portal and return to Vanderbilt. For @247Sports VIP subscribers, here's why:https://t.co/BKi3g5eQZc pic.twitter.com/feG8rPFjSB — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) May 22, 2023

In other news, the SEC baseball tournament starts today, though Vanderbilt won’t open until Wednesday. We’ll have an open thread later. Maybe. If we don’t, just use the Anchor Drop. The SEC Network will show all four games, resulting in the rare pre-emption of the Paul Finebaum Show.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

9:30 AM: SEC baseball: Georgia vs. South Carolina (SEC Network)

1:00 PM: SEC baseball: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee (SEC Network)

4:30 PM: SEC baseball: Alabama vs. Kentucky (SEC Network)

6:20 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Braves (TBS)

7:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 3 (ESPN)

7:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Heat, Game 4 (TNT)

8:00 PM: SEC baseball: Missouri vs. Auburn (SEC Network)

8:30 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Angels or A’s at Mariners (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Guardians 3, White Sox 0 ... Pirates 6, Rangers 4 ... Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 3 ... Reds 6, Cardinals 5 ... Rays 6, Blue Jays 4 ... Dodgers 8, Braves 6 ... Tigers 8, Royals 5 ... Astros 12, Brewers 2 ... Giants 4, Twins 1 ... Rockies 5, Marlins 3 ... Angels 2, Red Sox 1 ... Mariners 11, A’s 2.

NBA: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111 (Nuggets win series, 4-0.)

NHL: Panthers 1, Hurricanes 0 (Panthers lead, 3-0.)