We are now 96 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 96 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Brayden Bapst. The 6’8”, 275-pound fifth-year senior from Washington, D.C., appeared in seven games last season and had four tackles. He started out his Vanderbilt career as an offensive lineman before moving to defense last season.

Vanderbilt women’s golf ended its season on Sunday, coming in 27th out of 30 teams at the NCAA Championships. That was Vanderbilt’s second straight NCAA Championship appearance, though with the team’s best player (senior Celina Sattelkau) likely moving on, next year will probably be a bit of a rebuilding year.

Also, uh, I don’t really know what to do with this.

Don’t have full confirmation yet, but it’s very much trending in that direction. I know they would like to have it wrapped up before the dead period ends so he doesn’t visit Texas Tech. https://t.co/42mR1eoZzH — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) May 22, 2023

Tyrin Lawrence, like Tom, is deciding between Vanderbilt and the federal witness protection program, apparently.

Not a whole lot else today as we wait for things to start up at Hoover tomorrow. We’ll have live threads each day (in addition to the Vanderbilt game threads.)

