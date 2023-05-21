Good morning.

Today is 97 days until Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There’s no 97 listed on the current roster; Kevo Wesley, who wore 97 last season, has moved back to the offensive line and will wear 67 this season.

Vanderbilt baseball took the series against Arkansas with yesterday’s 7-6 win, finishing the regular season with a 37-17 record, 19-11 in the SEC. The series win over Arkansas should lock up a national seed for the Commodores; I suppose that someone else could pass them if they have a short stay in Hoover this week, but it’s hard to imagine a 19-win SEC team not hosting through the super regionals.

Speaking of Hoover, Vanderbilt enters the tournament as the 4-seed, which will mean they play the late game on Wednesday night against the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Missourah (spits) and Auburn. Also lurking on their side of the bracket: Florida, Kentucky, and Alabama. I don’t care if we win in Hoover, but I want to keep the pitchers sharp (so no two-and-que) and get everyone some rest for the regionals.

Vanderbilt women’s golf goes into the third round of the NCAA Championship 13 strokes short of making the cut. They’ll need to make a charge in their round starting at 10 AM CT.

SEC Baseball Final Standings

East

Florida (20-10, 42-13)

Vanderbilt (19-11, 37-17)

South Carolina (16-13, 38-17)

Tennessee (16-14, 38-18)

Kentucky (16-14, 36-17)

Georgia (11-19, 29-26)

Missouri (10-20, 30-23)

West