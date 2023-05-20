Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Arky Woo Pig Sooies

Quick recap of yesterday:
Holy fucking LaNeve!!! Troy Boy goes foul ball and we're up 10-8!!!— Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) May 20, 2023
Homers at The Hawk just hit different #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Spe4JKj4BC— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 20, 2023
Taking Game 2 in style.#VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Tuj2wYjlvm— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 20, 2023
And that win eliminates Mississippi State from Hoover, too? pic.twitter.com/zWgkoFatmy— Auric Goldfnger (@AuricGoldfnger) May 20, 2023
We were getting flushed down the proverbial turlet until the 8th inning, when we went Happy Go Jacky on the Pigs’ pitching staff and plated an improbable 8 runs to go from down 8-2 to up 10-8 and even the series. Not a one of us saw that coming. Let’s do it again today, but in the early innings, so as to keep our fans with heart conditions alive.
*Note: The foul ball joke is because Arky was credited with a 1st inning HR that was clearly foul, even though it went to replay, Fuck you, Birmingham. I will fight you.
On the Mound
Game three will be Coach Pitch. https://t.co/U4UxOhEoUT— Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) May 17, 2023
Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+
Vanderbilt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
vs. Arky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/swbqGRv1DY— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 20, 2023
See you in the comments.
