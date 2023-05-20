 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Arky Woo Pig Sooies

Well, we pulled off yesterday’s game in improbable fashion. Let’s see how we do in the Coach Pitch rubber match.

By Andrew VU '04
Quick recap of yesterday:

We were getting flushed down the proverbial turlet until the 8th inning, when we went Happy Go Jacky on the Pigs’ pitching staff and plated an improbable 8 runs to go from down 8-2 to up 10-8 and even the series. Not a one of us saw that coming. Let’s do it again today, but in the early innings, so as to keep our fans with heart conditions alive.

*Note: The foul ball joke is because Arky was credited with a 1st inning HR that was clearly foul, even though it went to replay, Fuck you, Birmingham. I will fight you.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

vs. Arky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Lineup

See you in the comments.

