Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Arky Woo Pig Sooies

Quick recap of yesterday:

We were getting flushed down the proverbial turlet until the 8th inning, when we went Happy Go Jacky on the Pigs’ pitching staff and plated an improbable 8 runs to go from down 8-2 to up 10-8 and even the series. Not a one of us saw that coming. Let’s do it again today, but in the early innings, so as to keep our fans with heart conditions alive.

*Note: The foul ball joke is because Arky was credited with a 1st inning HR that was clearly foul, even though it went to replay, Fuck you, Birmingham. I will fight you.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

vs. Arky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Lineup

