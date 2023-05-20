Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

(Yep. Big teenage girl energy this morning.)

We are 98 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 98 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Yilanan Outtara. The 6’7”, 305-pound sophomore from Cologne, Germany, played in 10 games as a true freshman and had four tackles. The potential here is sort of obvious when you see 6’7” and 305 pounds.

Baseball did a thing last night! Trailing 8-2 in the eighth inning, the Commodores reeled off eight runs in the bottom of the 8th to claim a 10-8 win over Arkansas. The series and regular season finale is today at 2 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Women’s golf finished the first day in a tie for 29th place in the 30-team NCAA Championship. Day 2 starts at 10 AM CT.