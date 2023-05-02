Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Georgia State Sex Panthers

‘23 Record: 24-21 (11-10 Sunbelt).

They opened the ‘23 season losing 3 of 4 to Cin City, and one of them was a forfeit. You really want me to look deeper than that? Fine...

Following that, they swept Brown in 4 games. Brown is 10-24.

They were swept by Coastal, Troy, and Clemson, and I’m just going to stop right there.

Okay, fine, they are on a bit of a heater, having beaten Ugga 9-7 on Tuesday and then swept Marshall. Marshall is 5-16 in the Sunbelt, of course...

Player to Watch: #23 Sr. OF Max “Ned” Ryerson. (.407/.525/.721 with 5 2B, 0 3B, 13 HR, and 37 RBI). You might better remember him as “Needle-Nose Ned” or “Ned the Head.” Come on, buddy, Case Western High!

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: No one. Instead, let me give you their worst one: #41 Fr. LHP Jake “The Pelt” Beaver (0-0; 37.80 ERA). Okay, they do have a guy with 5 wins, and even a closer with 4 saves, but if you can’t call someone named Beaver the Hottest, what are we even doing here?

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, as last Tuesday, we didn’t even have a game. This is likely a Johnny Wholestaff, but it could be Bryce Cunningham (which would explain his week off).

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, Ga. St. went with #47 Fr. RHP Brian “Sat Nav” Garmon II (1-1; 9.82 ERA), and he gave up 3 R in 3 IP to Ugga. Definitely a Jonny Wholestaff game.

The Lineup

*May update when posted, but likely not, as I have a work meeting with an indefinite end point.

See you in the comments. You know, unless (see note one line up).