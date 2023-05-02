Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis made the NCAA Tournament for the 28th consecutive season and, as parlagi pointed out in the comments yesterday, they’re getting sent to the Columbus regional for the third year in a row. Really? Three years in a row at the same place? (And it gets even worse, of course, since the season before that Ohio State was the 2-seed in the Vanderbilt regional.) Anyway, Vanderbilt will open the tournament against East Tennessee State.

Baseball hosts Georgia State tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. And some news about this weekend’s opponent:

Ohio sportsbooks told to halt betting on games involving Alabama baseball after suspicious activity https://t.co/1oX0M5V021 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) May 2, 2023

Well then.

Over at the Hustler, Bryce Smith published the Vanderbilt basketball offseason notebook lamenting the loss of Tyrin Lawrence to the transfer portal.

Sports on TV

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Game 1 (ESPN)

6:10 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Red Sox (TBS)

6:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Knicks, Game 2 (TNT)

8:30 PM: NHL: Kraken at Stars, Game 1 (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Warriors, Game 1 (TNT)

9:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Dodgers or Reds at Padres (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 9, Mets 8 (Game 1) ... Mets 5, Braves 3 (Game 2) ... Cubs 5, Nationals 1 ... Guardians 3, Yankees 2 ... Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5 ... Astros 7, Giants 3 ... Padres 8, Reds 3 ... Dodgers 13, Phillies 4.

NBA: 76ers 119, Celtics 115 (76ers lead, 1-0) ... Nuggets 97, Suns 87 (Nuggets lead, 2-0.)

NHL: Devils 4, Rangers 0 (Devils win, 4-3.)