Friday Game Thread: vs. The Arky Woo Pig Sooies

On the Mound
Friday @ 7:00pm CT on SEC Network
#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-3; 2.93 ERA)
vs. Arky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Well, at least we’ll have the pitching advantage in this one. Hopefully, RJ Austin will be benched, if just to send a message that his defensive performance last night was unacceptable. Other than that, I’ve got nothing.
The Lineup
So Corbs benched Lil Maldo and Polk, but kept Austin and Noland in there after last night. Umm... what?
