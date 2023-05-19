 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING Our pets' HEADS ARE FALLING OFF

Filed under:

Friday Game Thread: vs. The Arky Woo Pig Sooies

We might as well have gotten run-ruled last night, as the contrast between the two teams’ defensive performance and competitive fire was staggering. Are we just done? Well, we shall see.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new

On the Mound

Friday @ 7:00pm CT on SEC Network

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-3; 2.93 ERA)

vs. Arky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Well, at least we’ll have the pitching advantage in this one. Hopefully, RJ Austin will be benched, if just to send a message that his defensive performance last night was unacceptable. Other than that, I’ve got nothing.

The Lineup

So Corbs benched Lil Maldo and Polk, but kept Austin and Noland in there after last night. Umm... what?

See you in the comments.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...